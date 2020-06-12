Scrolling through her social media feed, Tina Berry could hardly believe her eyes.
The news she read left her almost speechless.
"I had an instant of fear," she said. "I was so sad for another young victim. It breaks my heart it came to that."
But Berry says she warned anyone who would listen that releasing Kyle Cummings on parole in October was a mistake. She believed that allowing one of the three men convicted in the grisly 2002 murder of her daughter, Jennifer Bolender to be set free again in the Falls would only lead to trouble.
And she was right.
On Wednesday afternoon, Falls police and Niagara County prosecutors charged Cummings with two counts of second-degree rape, and single counts of second and third-degree sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Investigators said the "multiple incidents" involving Cummings and a juvenile victim began not long after his release from prison on parole. In addition to the criminal charges, Cummings has also been charged with a violation of the terms of his parole.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail.
"I have relief that he's back where I wanted him to be, behind bars," Berry said. "But he's back behind bars at the cost of another child. I feel bad for her and her family."
Cummings, now 33, along with his older brother Christopher and Daniel Pardee, were all convicted in connection with Jennifer Bolender's murder. The Cummings brothers took plea deals from prosecutors, while Pardee was convicted after a jury trial that was noteworthy for its display of gruesome crime scene photos of the victim.
Niagara County Court Judge, then district attorney, Matthew J. Murphy III and current DA, then assistant district attorney, Caroline Wojtaszek, were the prosecutors on the case.
“It was my first homicide case,” Wojtaszek said prior to Cummings release on parole. “It’s still the worst one. It’s the most horrific case that’s ever come across my desk.”
Bolender, Pardee and Kyle Cummings had been hanging out at a Niagara Falls Boulevard bowling alley on the night of Dec. 13, 2002. As they walked home, after an argument, Cummings said Pardee tried to kiss Bolender, but she resisted his advances.
Pardee responded by punching Bolender, knocking her to the ground by the entrance to the pedestrian walkway over the LaSalle Expressway. He and Cummings then repeatedly punched and stomped on Bolender as she begged for mercy.
Cummings, then 15 and Pardee, then 19, left Bolender, 16, for dead.
After going to Cummings’ home, they returned to the pedestrian bridge to “clean-up some evidence” and make the attack look like a robbery attempt gone bad. That’s when the teens discovered that Bolender was still alive.
With Christopher Cummings, then 14, the thee teens dragged Bolender more then 100 feet up the pedestrian bridge and, in the words of police investigators, “finished her off.”
Christopher Cummings took a large knife and slashed Bolender’s throat from ear to ear. Pardee then stabbed her 49 times according to an autopsy.
Kyle Cummings eventually agreed to a deal plea that saw him plead guilty to a charge of second-degree murder and agree to testify against his brother and Pardee. He was later sentenced by Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon to six years to life in prison.
Berry said she hopes the new case against Cummings will send him back to prison with a lengthy sentnce.
"I don't want this to just be about Jennifer," Berry said. "I want (the new victim) and her family to be strong. I want them to get justice. We need a conviction to keep him (in prison)."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.