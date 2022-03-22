SANBORN — The existing Niagara County Community College’s Veteran’s Park was established in 1976 by Vietnam Vets who attended the school at that time. On Tuesday, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 268 continued that legacy by contributing $20,000 to the expansion and relocation of NCCC Veterans Memorial Park.
In the Memorial Park will be a monument for area veterans, their families and NCCC alumni and staff to memorialize their own service, as well as the service of their loved ones. The names of veterans and the military branch they served in will be engraved on the monument and benches.
Gordy Bellinger, a spokesperson for VVA #268, said that the group wanted to build a legacy for its generation of veterans.
“We’re very proud that we can leave a legacy behind,” he said. “Especially in an educational institution like this where the first monument was put up in ’76, which was (done by) Vietnam veterans. … It’s been 46 years and it’s been taken care of. We realized by that, this new memorial is going to be here as long as this educational institution is here.”
The amount of the check – $20,000 – is the largest check the chapter has given out, Bellinger said, and noted it wouldn’t be possible except that the money was inherited from a former member of the group, Larry Cooper.
“We want to make sure his name is on this memorial with all the rest of the chapter members,” Bellinger said.
NCCC Veterans Services Coordinator Joe Potalivo, an Iraq veteran, said the donation was incredible.
“It’s their generation,” Potalivo said. “You have to consider every generation of veteran. You have the World War I veteran all the way to the Vietnam veteran. … It’s hard not to say that they haven’t been champions for us.”
Potalivo said Chapter #268 has continuously helped his office and the community.
“It sounds small, but when our coffee maker broke, they replaced it with a Keurig,” he said. “Little things like that. I was going to pay it out of pocket myself, but they said, ‘No, we’ll take care of you.’ They’ve always been about taking care of the younger generation of Vet in hopes that we take care of the next generation.”
So far, since 1985 when they formed, the VVA #268 has given out over $180,000 to NCCC, including scholarships to area high school graduates to attend college.
