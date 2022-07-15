As a parting project for his time in the Eagle Scouts, 18-year-old Jacob Hagen of Gasport has decided to give something back to the community — restoring two of the welcome signs that lead into the Village of Middleport.
Hagen, who has been a scout since elementary school, recalled how there was an old and deteriorating sign on State Street across the street from Royalton-Hartland Middle School. Originally placed in the 1980s, the sign which read “Middleport: A Friendly Community,” had long since fallen apart to the point where the painted message had been weathered off. Hagen decided to rebuild both this sign and a similar sign on Stone Road. He did so with the help of his fellow Eagle Scouts in Troop 18, fellow Roy-Hart members of the National Honor Society and members of his family.
“When I started work on the State Street sign, there was just a piece of plywood and two posts,” Hagen said. “There was really nothing left of the original sign.”
The posts that the original sign had been placed with were able to be reused. Key changes made included a larger board, new and stronger frames, and the use of a longer-lasting higher quality paint. Hagen otherwise tried to keep the original look of the sign.
“I wanted to keep them kind of the same and also look nice,” said Hagen. “There’s also a picture of a boat on it, because the canal is near here.”
Word of Hagen’s project eventually reached Niagara County Chapter 268 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, and members expressed interest in wanting to help foot the bill.
“A chapter member brought this to our attention, I looked into it, came back to the chapter and said that I felt it was worthwhile for us to sponsor it,” Gordie Bellinger, chapter treasurer, said. “One member said that he would donate $150 if the rest of the membership donated $150, and give him $300.”
The organization wrote Hagen a check for $300 and gave it to his Scout Troop in February to help cover expenses. As a show of gratitude, Hagen had a sign with the chapter’s emblem printed on it fixed to the sign on State Street.
“A lot of times we only get a letter back expressing thanks,” said Chapter Vice President Harry Houghtling. “Having something like this is a rarity.”
On Thursday, Bellinger, Houghtling, and Chapter President Robert Hull, presented Hagen with a certificate of recognition for his achievement near the sign on State Street.
“Their donation was a huge help,” said Hagen. “and I would not have been able to complete the project without their help, so I thought that a sponsor was the least I could do to show my thanks.”
Hagen recently graduated from Roy-Hart High School, and is going to be attending SUNY Brockport to study to become a social studies teacher. While he has aged out of the Eagle Scouts, he hopes to still be involved with them in the future.
“I still maintain contact with them. When they have events or meetings, I try to attend them,” he said. “But I would like to come back when I have a family and still be involved in a scout troop.”
