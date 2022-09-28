The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #268 gathered at the Lockport Navy Marine Club Tuesday night with four particular individuals in mind.
First off was Ashley Butcher who started Clay for Heroes back in 2012. She was looking for a way to thank veterans and with the help of other veterans, the business community and family. She began a program for veterans to help regain their love of the outdoors, hunting and firearms.
Since 2012 she’s raised more than $100,000 for veterans coming out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to come to Niagara County and enjoy the outdoors.
“We recently went on a pheasant hunt in South Dakota,” she told the audience of over 75 veterans and their families. “And this time it was a group of all-women veterans.”
The veterans were more than happy to cheer on Butcher and her organization.
But it was not a mystery where Butcher got her generous nature. That fell to Cookie Butcher, a ‘77 Lockport High School graduate who was honored right after her daughter.
“I’ve got to thank you all for your service,” Butcher said. “Community service is my way of giving back.”
And so she has.
Butcher fixes up the flowers on Tri-Way Bridge, gives guidance to refurbish a buoy boat, co-founded the LockRock Armed Forces Day 5K race, and retained the dignity of Mt. Calvary Cemetery by helping to identify veterans that are buried there.
She ran the Marine Corp Marathon in honor of Nick Orchowski, a U.S. Army Military Police Officer who was injured in Bagdad in 2004.
“This is a wonderful organization,” she said before getting the award. “I can’t say enough about the veterans.”
The third awardee was a hero in many ways.
Maureen Weber’s husband Joe passed away in 1993 at the age of 50. His doctor said his glioblastoma of the brain was caused by exposure to Agent Orange, a chemical used in the Vietnam War.
Weber filed a claim with Veterans Affairs (VA) but was denied. She refiled. Denied again.
For 26-years Weber has fought court battle after court battle, but was blocked on all fronts. Then in 2019 the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in her favor and she became a member of the Agent Orange Widow’s Club and was compensated for her loss.
“Don’t give up,” she told the crowd. “And you’ll have a box-full of rejections just like me, but you keep fighting!”
Weber has used a portion of her claim to help veterans, including donating to the Veterans Memorial Monument in Lewiston where she still lives.
The final recipient of praise was Gary Walker, former president of the VVA Chapter #268, who presided when the group’s membership was at an all time low.
“This is quite a surprise!” Walker said. “I didn’t know anything about this.”
The membership applauded him, who saw the chapter when it was only 43 strong and today it fills a hall with 117 members.
“I appreciate it guys,” he said. “Thank you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.