Village elections are taking place today across Niagara County, from noon to 9 p.m.
Due to the pandemic, village elections have been delayed since March per an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
In the Village of Wilson, Brad Simpson is running unopposed for a four-year spot on the board. Formerly the position was held by Mike McAvoy who has stepped down. Voting will take place at village hall, 375 Lake St.
In the Village of Middleport, incumbents Thomas Conley, Dennis McAvoy will be running for re-election and Dorothy Barr, who was appointed in September of 2019, will be running to fill in the remainder of her term. Voting will be held at the village hall, 24 Main St.
In the Village of Barker, Seana Corwin-Bradley and Benjamin Seward are running unopposed for their seats on the Board of Trustees. Voting will be held at the Barker Fire Hall at 1660 Quaker Road.
There are three candidates running for two trustee spots on the Village of Lewiston board. The candidates are Keith Ahlas (D), incumbent Nicholas Conde (R) and Daniel R. Gibson (R).
Voting will take place in the gymnasium of the municipal building, 145 N. 4th St.
In the Village of Youngstown, four candidates are running for two, four-year seats on the board of trustees. The candidates are Shawn D’Luhy (D), Nicole Quarantillo (R), Robin Reisman (R) and incumbent Stephen Zastrow (D).
The polling place will be held at village hall, 240 Lockport St.
