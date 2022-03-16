Village of Barker clerk reflects on statewide award

Amanda Detschner, the village clerk of Barker, was awarded Clerk of the Year when attending the New York Conference of Mayors this past September. She was presented this award by the New York State Association of City and Village Clerks, and is the first Niagara County clerk to be given the award.
Detschner has been the full-time Barker village clerk since 2013, and was nominated by Don Handerhan, the village clerk of Menands, NY, which is just outside Albany.
“One thing that really made me think about nominating her was when the Village of Barker’s village hall burned down, and she had to recreate all of the records,” he said on Tuesday.
Handerhan’s nomination was also rooted in her teaching at the New York Local Government Records Association regarding lessons in record protection that she learned from the devastating 2019 fire.
Considering how the village hall fire has had the biggest impact on her job, Detschner feels that her experiences following it has helped to improve her skills as a clerk.
“The fire made us think on our feet. We had to pivot quickly to get operations up and running, and to make sure that no services fell through the cracks” she said. “It definitely taught us lessons in preparedness, perseverance, and making sure that the village can fulfill its responsibilities to its residents.”
Detschner said she's excited to see construction of the new village hall and library moving forward.
“It was almost a little too good to be true, because it’s been so long,” she said. “But the mayor and I were very excited to get the contract signed for it, and they're going to begin work on it in the next few weeks.”
Last month, the village board finalized a deal with Mulvey Construction in Lockport on the first phase of construction of the new building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.