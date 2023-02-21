BARKER — The Barker Village office, 1697 East Ave., will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to short staffing, according to Village Clerk Amanda Detschner.
A deputy clerk resigned last month and the village is seeking to hire a part-time clerk-treasurer for 12 hours a week. Candidates for hire must reside in either Niagara County or Orleans County. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28. For more information, go to: www.villageofbarker.org.
