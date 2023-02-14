The Village of Medina will receive $4.5 million as a Finger Lakes region winner of the first round of NY Forward, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced.
Similar to the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, NY Forward is a program to support downtown recovery for smaller and rural communities.
Also selected as a Finger Lakes region winner was the Village of Geneseo. It too will receive $4.5 million.
In "round one" of NY Forward, two or three winners will be announced in each of the state's 10 economic development regions, according to Hochul's office.
Funding supports development and implementation of a strategic revitalization plan. Funded projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces, or other endeavors that enhance the feeling of small-town charm.
The program is aimed at smaller communities with historic character that distinguishes them from the larger, more urban central business districts that the DRI program assists. These smaller communities are "walkable, less dense areas that serve the immediate local community, and are more local in nature, focusing on the immediately surrounding residential or rural agricultural centric development," Hochul's office stated.
The Village of Medina indicated in its bid for funding that it's eyeing investments to reactivate upper stories, enhance park space and water access, expand cultural tourism assets, diversify housing options and encourage small business creation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.