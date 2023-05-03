The Village of Wilson is moving in a new direction on its much maligned sewer project.
Mayor Arthur Lawson said the village has decided to cancel the original project, which involved shutting down its wastewater treatment plant and pumping wastewater to Newfane for treatment, and ask New York State whether it can pursue a new plan, upgrading the treatment plant, instead.
In 2019, the village secured a $4.6 million grant, through the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Development Initiative, to finance outsourcing of wastewater treatment. Construction was delayed by the Covid pandemic and in the interim costs increased by more than $2 million. To carry out the project, the village would have to find more grant funding and / or borrow money. Despite Lawson’s plea to continue, a majority of the village board voted to discontinue it.
Lawson previously said if the village abandoned the project it would have to repay the roughly $500,000 of REDI funds that it already spent to start it.
On Wednesday, he said he’s no longer sure about that, as it may be possible to apply REDI funding to upgrading of the village treatment plant.
“It’s a process none of the state agencies have ever been in,” Lawson said.
The village would have to re-apply for all grants it received for the purpose of outsourcing wastewater treatment, he added.
The board is still deciding exactly what upgrades should be done at the plant, and the members don’t expect that project to move forward until later this year.
