The Village of Wilson is accepting applications for its Hometown Heroes program. Double-sided vinyl banners bearing the names and photographs of local veterans and active military personnel will fly year-round beginning next spring on 129 utility poles in the village. After a three-year period, each banner will be presented to the hometown hero's family.
Banners are available for any serviceman or servicewoman who resided in the village or town of Wilson at some point in their lifetime, and served or is serving now in the Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, Marines or Navy. Veterans will have been honorably discharged, are considered Missing in Action or died in the line of duty.
On the banner, the veteran's era of service will be listed. The eras are: Persian Gulf War/War on Terror (August 1990 to present); Conflicts in Panama, Grenada, Lebanon; Vietnam (August 1964 to May 1975); Korea (June 1950 through January 1955); World War II; World War I; Civil War; and Peacetime.
The one-time cost of a banner is $185; two booklets showing all Hometown Heroes are included in the purchase.
A sample of the banners is on display at the village hall, according to Trustee Greg Martin.
For more information, email vow@villageofwilson.org. Applications can be found and printed out at https://tinyurl.com/4p8avbpx.
