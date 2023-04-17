WILSON — The proposed 2023-2024 village budget is driving an increase in the village tax rate.
The $1.43 million spending plan anticipates a tax rate of $9.42 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That's 22 cents more than the current rate.
Overall village spending will increase by approximately $103,000 in 2023-2024. The whole-village tax levy increase is about 2% or $481,700. The increase is within the state tax levy cap, according to village clerk Carey O'Connor.
Mayor Arthur Lawson noted that a renegotiation of the village's refuse and recycling contracts caused most of the spending and tax increase. The hauler's fees are up — "a result of the new economy we're living in," he said — and going forward, businesses in the village will be responsible for their own dumpsters.
In FY 2023-2024 the number of village employees will stay the same. One employee who's planning to retire during the year will be replaced, O'Connor said.
The village board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Town Hall, 375 Lake St.
