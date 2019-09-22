Vincent, Zuccos to be honored by YWCA

An all-pro NFL player turned executive who has dedicated his life outside football to fighting domestic violence, and brothers and lawyers deeply involved in the work of Carolyn’s House, will be honored this week at the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier’s annual Tribute to Women awards dinner.
Former Buffalo Bill Troy Vincent, the executive vice president of football operations for the NFL will be honored as the Y’s 2019 Hero of the Year.
Retired Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Robert Zucco and his brother and fellow attorney, Richard Zucco, will be feted as the Y’s 2019 Friends of the Year.
They’ll received their awards at a dinner at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Niagara Falls on Tuesday night. The keynote speaker for the event is Alejandra Castillo, USA CEO of the YWCA.
YWCA of the Niagara Frontier CEO Kathleen Granchelli said the award winners are selfless leaders who exemplify the values of the Y.
“We’re always looking for the unsung hero and the person whose work or volunteer work really exemplifies or describes what our mission is, which is the elimination of racism and the empowerment of women,” Granchelli said.
Vincent, considered a national leader in the fight against domestic violence and sexual assault, brings a message to men of all ages that they need to take responsibility for their actions. He and his wife Tommi have long shared a passion and commitment to promoting the message of “Leadership Over Violence.”
“(Vincent) has been both financially supportive of us and he has been an advocate for our domestic violence and sexual assault programs across the country,” Granchelli explained.
“No child should experience what I experienced, watching my mother being beaten over and over again and feeling completely helpless to do anything about it,” Vincent said. “Today I can and will do something about it.”
Robert Zucco was the husband of the late Carolyn Van Schaik, who was a driving force behind Carolyn’s House, the YWCA’s housing program for abused women.
“Rob and Rick have been consistent supporters of the programs at Carolyn’s House” for the last 15 years,” Granchelli said.
Castilo, who serves as the chief executive officer of YWCA USA and its network of 210 associations serving 2.2. million women and girls around the country in 46 states and the District of Columbia, will discuss what the YWCA is doing across the country.
