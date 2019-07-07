Two vinyl record fans have taken their love and turned it into a business with the opening of a local record shop.
Jon Vinson and Jayson Kendzie opened the doors on Vinny's Vinyl Record Shop, at 21 Main St., about three months ago. The store features thousands of vinyl records, CDs, eight-tracks and other memorabilia.
"There was no other places around so we had a surplus of our own collections and we decided to open a small store and see what happens," Vinson said.
So far, they have done a "small bit of advertising" on social media and they plan to get their sign up soon, with it just recently being approved by the city. A grand opening is planned for mid-summer, Vinson added.
He said the reception so far has been "good" and that word of mouth has been helping bring in business.
Vinson said he and Kendzie would get the records "anywhere we could find them." Some of the ways he listed were auctions, garage sales, estate sales and Goodwill.
"We go all over the country for them and try to have the best coolest stuff you can find," Vinson said.
This is his first such endeavor and he said it feels "great" to own a business.
"There is no better feeling working for yourself — especially doing something that you love to do," Vinson said. "And a lot of people seem to enjoy coming in and shopping around. That's gratifying in itself."
