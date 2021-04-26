Advance Media New York is hosting NY Cannabis Insider, a virtual event running 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 that will serve as an entry point to understanding the billion-dollar medical marijuana, hemp and legal weed industries — an economic opportunity unrivaled in New York state history. The event is presented by Hance Construction.
Uniquely tailored to those who are part of the New York State Cannabis industry or looking to break into the cannabis market by starting a business or service when cannabis is legalized in New York state, NY Cannabis Insider features discussions with politicians, influencers, lobbyists, legal and security experts, banking and medical experts, journalists and others.
“The recent Cannabis legislation announcement has opened a door for a whole new sector of business in New York state,” said Lindsay Marlenga, senior director of marketing at Advance Media New York. “Through our NYS Cannabis Insider brand, Advance Media New York, syracuse.com and The Post-Standard hopes to bring the latest and most important New York State Cannabis industry information to the local business community looking to make the most of this exciting economic development.”
The NY Cannabis virtual conference will explore the current landscape of cannabis in New York and discuss best business practices in various areas of the industry. There will also be an opportunity to network with cannabis industry leaders and up-and-comers, showcase NYS cannabis businesses and gather new ideas, toolkits and road maps for launching and growing a successful cannabis business.
The event will feature a mix of panel discussions, informational sessions, Q&A breakout groups and networking all led by cannabis industry experts. The keynote and full roster of speakers will be announced shortly. Stay on top of the latest announcements on advancemediany.com/ny-cannabis-insider.
“Our first NY Cannabis Insider event will feature a roster of high caliber speakers, being able to speak to developments in New York State Cannabis from all angles. We’ll explore topics related to legislation, business development, real estate development, business legalities and more as we learn to navigate the New York State Cannabis landscape together.”
Tickets for the event are now on sale for $45. Tickets purchased after May 10 are $65. To purchase, visit advancemediany.com/ny-cannabis-insider.
NY Cannabis Insider is presented by Hance Construction. Beak & Skiff Research also supports this event. Additional sponsorships are also available for companies interested in aligning with premium, industry-leading Cannabis information and insights. Email info@advancemediany.com for more information.
