Virtuoso calls for OTB review

Niagara County Legislator and Democratic Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso says he would like to know more details about how the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. spent more than $3 million in funds it received from the federal Paycheck Protection Program earlier this year.
Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, introduced a resolution earlier this year calling on OTB officials to return the PPP money, suggesting the dollars would have been better served in support of local small businesses who were negatively impacted by shutdowns related to the global pandemic.
On Wednesday, Virtuoso said he agreed with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz who, in a story published by Buffalo-based Investigative Post, said that while OTB may have had appropriate reasons for laying off 300 workers, an accounting for how the public benefit corporation spent $3.2 million in federal funds is still in order.
Virtuoso said he has had difficulties getting answers from OTB representatives in the past and has asked for documents three times in public during meetings without success. He added that OTB is supposed to give a presentation annually and they have not given one to the legislature in more than a year.
Virtuoso said he would like for the county's representative, Elliot Winter, as well as WROTB President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek to attend a future meeting of the Niagara County Legislature and explain how the PPP money was spent.
"I don't think they should have got the PPP (funds) in the first place," Virtuoso said. "I think that should be more geared towards the smaller businesses."
OTB representatives, including Winter and Wojtaszek, did not respond to multiple requests for comment last week when the newspaper attempted to obtain more information after learning about the possibility of plans to again furlough dozens of the public benefit corporation's employees.
On Wednesday, Wojtaszek responded to questions from the newspaper in an email, saying the majority of the PPP funds went to salaries. He cited the continued shutdown of Batavia Downs raceway and casino amid the global pandemic as the biggest contributing factor to the corporation's current financial situation and the furloughs.
"The main reason for furloughing our employees is the fact that our gaming floor remains closed by order of the state of New York," Wojtaszek said. "The PPP money was used for its intended purpose, which was to keep our employees off of unemployment. We spent 90% of the PPP money for wages and related costs. We spent approximately 10% on utilities."
Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh and Legislator Rich Andres, both Republicans, told the newspaper they don't feel it is necessary for Wojtaszek, the former chairman of the Niagara County GOP or Winter to come to a future legislature meeting to explain how the PPP money was spent. Wydysh suggested that if Virtuoso wants an answer to any questions he should just contact OTB officials and ask them himself.
"I'm not sure what explanation Dennis is looking for," said Wydysh, who sent a text message in response to questions from the newspaper. "Casinos are closed in New York. It was initially thought they might be in Phase 4, but they are not. So OTB workers from the casino appear to be furloughed until it reopens. If Dennis has questions, he should simply contact the county's OTB rep for answers."
Andres, who serves as the current Niagara County Republican chair, also cited the continued shutdown of the casino as the prime reason for the situation facing OTB and its employees.
"I just hope that they can open as soon as possible. The more business they do, the better it is for the county," Andres said.
He said he also does not believe it is necessary for the legislature to invite OTB officials in for a formal presentation, noting as Wydysh did that Winter, the county's rep, is available to talk with Virtuoso over the phone.
"If Mr. Virtuoso wanted to call him, I'm sure he'd be more than happy to give him an update. He's always been extremely receptive to any legislator from what I understand," Andres said. "If (Virtuoso) has a question, I would expect that any legislator would use that resource that we have."
