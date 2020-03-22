Officially there were nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County on Saturday.
Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said those numbers are likely much higher.
“I have heard some say that our numbers are merely a function of our testing and if we could do testing at the rate we would like, there would be many, many more positives. To that, I say, I absolutely agree,” Stapleton said Saturday afternoon. “The community needs to act as if COVID-19 is everywhere because in all likelihood, it is.”
As of Saturday morning, Niagara County had the nine positive cases along with 61 people quarantined, 10 in isolation and five still pending test results.
It is believed all of the cases revealed on Saturday were via community spread. Of the five detailed, four were from North Tonawanda but Stapleton said the cases have no apparent connection to each other.
The five new positives are:
• A 33-year-old old man in North Tonawanda who is in ICU at a local health care facility
• A 51-year-old woman in North Tonawanda who is in home isolation
• A 43-year-old woman in North Tonawanda who is in home isolation
• 64-year-old man in North Tonawanda who is in home isolation
• A 29-year-old female from City of Lockport who is in home isolation
Stapleton also released contact tracing information for the previous positive cases that the county was already investigating. This means the times and locations these folks were several days prior to showing symptoms.
The contact information at this point:
• Nelson’s restaurant in Wheatfield — the evening of March 11
• Sinatra’s restaurant on Kenmore Avenue — the evening of March 12
• VP Supply in Clarence — from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 13
“In these cases, the length of time that has passed and the fact these individuals self-quarantined quickly after feeling symptomatic worked in our favor,” said Stapleton. “Plus, we have unique circumstances in which some positives were mainly in health care facilities or in their homes for non-COVID-19 related issues. We reviewed these findings with the New York State Department of Health and they determined the chance of community spread from these individuals is minimal.
“But that is not meant to make the public take this any less lightly. As we see today with five new positives, the virus is continuing to spread and will continue.”
