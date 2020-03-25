Virus concerns may impact special election in NY-27

Concerns about the potential need to continue social distancing practices for the next several weeks is prompting calls for the rescheduling of an April special election being held to decide who will replace former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins in the 27th Congressional District.
State Assembly member Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster, called this week for both the presidential primary and 27th Congressional District elections, which are now scheduled for April 28, to be moved due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Wallace's request was echoed by a request of the Election Commissioners' Association of the State of New York. The association is also pushing for an amendment to state election law that would allow for absentee balloting when a state of emergency has been declared due to infectious disease or pandemic as well as "wide latitude" for local Board of Elections to consolidate polling places and election districts for primary and special elections.
Wallace, who resides in the 27th Congressional District, is requesting the presidential primary to be moved to June 23. She is also requesting that the special election for NY-27 be cancelled altogether.
She would instead like to see the seat's future decided in the November general election. Wallace believes the need to fill that seat temporarily is far outweighed by the need to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
"We are facing an unprecedented worldwide pandemic,” Wallace said. “In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, public health experts are pleading with New Yorkers to stay home, engage in social distancing and avoid gathering in public spaces. Thousands of lives are at stake. At this moment, I think the need to protect the public requires us to postpone scheduled elections until we can better ensure the safety of the community at large.”
Nate McMurray, the endorsed Democratic in the upcoming race to fill the seat vacated after Collins, a Republican from Clarence, pleaded guilty to charges related to insider trading last year, supports rescheduling of the elections to the June primary.
Like Wallace, he cited concerns about the continued spread of COVID-19 as his primary reason.
“This is a critical time, confirmed cases of COVID-19 are expected to peak in a few weeks, which will fall on or around the special election planned for April 28," McMurray said. "We can’t risk the health of voters and poll workers; we must stop the spread of this disease. The people of NY-27 and beyond also need to maintain confidence in the integrity of these critical elections. We must hold this special election, but the right thing to do is to reschedule it."
Chris Jacobs, the endorsed Republican who is squaring off against McMurray in the NY-27 race, did not respond to requests for comment from the newspaper.
He did, however, tell WBEN 930 AM in Buffalo that he does not want to see the special election postponed. Jacobs also said he would like to see an absentee ballot system in place so residents don't have to go to polls.
He noted that the congressional seat has been vacant since Collins stepped down at the end of September.
"It's my great hope that we continue to keep it on the date of April 28," Jacobs said in a WBEN interview. "It's my hope that we can back to some semblance of normalcy by then, but I think it's critically important that we have representation once again in the 27th congressional district."
In a tweet on Tuesday, McMurray said he felt doing an election by absentee balloting would not be easy.
"I dealt with a regular absentee vote last time, and it was incredibly challenging. Imagine hundreds of thousands of votes, at a time of crises, over eight counties with limited funding; it may be both difficult and dangerous," McMurray tweeted.
Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw and Attorney Beth Parlato, who are both challenging Jacobs in the June Republican primary, supported canceling the special election if it jeopardizes safety.
Mychajliw said he thought Wallace's proposal was "a great idea" and commended her for it.
"First and foremost, the health and safety of the public is the number one concern. Any election takes a back seat to protecting people," Mychajliw said.
Parlato said safety matters more as well.
"I believe safety first," she said. "The business of democracy has to continue anyways, but no special election should jeopardize the safety of New Yorkers."
State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, echoed Jacobs' thoughts, saying he's also concerned about the length of time the 27th Congressional District has been without representation.
"We are at an unprecedented critical time for our nation and our region and to continue without representation would be unfair for the population," Morinello said.
State Assemblyman Michael Norris, R-Lockport, said he is willing to consider "appropriate and common sense" actions as the situation develops.
"Public health and safety must be our top priority during this unprecedented crisis. It is clearly an evolving situation on a day-to-day basis and I am committed to working together with the governor to consider appropriate and common sense action as this matter develops," Norris said.
Cuomo, whose administration is dealing with the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the nation, has not publicly discussed whether he will allow the special election to be held next month or allow for a different schedule.
For now, Democratic Elections Commissioner Lora Allen said the Niagara County Board of Elections will continue to proceed as planned while awaiting direction from the governor's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.