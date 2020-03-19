ALBANY — Matt Brisley is so fond of the beer turned out by New York's craft breweries that he has savored the goods from more than 80 of them.
But with the state's new mandate closing bars and restaurants, as part of an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the breweries have had to suddenly cut back on production.
So Brisley said he will be supporting them by purchasing their packaged products at shops and visiting those that are able to sell beer directly for consumption away from the establishments.
"We're just not going to be able to enjoy the social aspect of having a couple at the breweries," said Brisley, Schoharie County's emergency services director.
Paul Leone, director of the New York State Brewers Association, told CNHI there are indications of massive job losses at New York's craft brewery in the wake of the closure of bars and restaurants.
"We're talking numbers that are not in the hundreds, but in the thousands, because our industry has gotten so big in New York," Leone said. "Most breweries have had to let staff go."
New York's craft brew industry has enjoyed a major growth spurt over the past 25 years, with 464 brewery operations spread across the state, about half of them farm breweries benefiting from state incentive programs.
Leone said the state Liquor Authority has been "fantastic" in facilitating the ability of breweries to sell beer for off-premise consumption in the wake of the state executive order stopping on-premise sales of beverages and food.
He said the "best-case scenario" will be for the closure order to be lifted in mid-April, though that will be depend on the success of state and national efforts to address the spread of the virus.
Leone said he expects the greatest hardships will be felt by breweries that had invested in delivering their product to bars and restaurants, as beer lines in those venues have stopped. "The distribution breweries are taking a powerful hit," he said.
He said his association is working with state officials in hopes of getting approval for the deferment of tax and loan payments and other measures that could ease the financial crunch being felt by the brewers.
Bart Watson, chief economist with the national Brewers Association, a trade group, said the shutdown of taprooms and brew pubs has "drastically cut short-term cash flow as well as production in the medium term."
Watson estimated draft beer production represents about a third of craft production by the industry.
New York brewers said they are taking precautions to keep craft beer as safe as possible.
"Our new beer releases will be available for curbside pickup." said Ethan Cox, treasurer of the state brewers' group and president of Community Beer Works in Buffalo. "People can drive right up to the tent outside of our brewery for fresh canned beer. We are looking into methods for safe and effective home delivery services. However, there are a lot of logistics involved."
Chris Ericson, owner of Lake Placid Pub & Brewery and Big Slide Brewey & Public House, said the consequences of the pandemic on the industry have been "immediate."
"We were forced to lay-off almost 90 employees yesterday," said Ericson, the president of the NYSBA. "While to-go beer sales and to-go food sales are available, the amount of revenue that will generate is token at best."
In Schoharie County, Brisley said the new restrictions will alter how he pursues his hobby.
Now, he said, he won't be taking longer trips to distant brew pubs. "I will be going to the local places that we have in Esperance, Middleburgh and Howes Cave," he said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.