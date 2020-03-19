Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low around 45F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low around 45F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.