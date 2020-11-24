ALBANY — Coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths increased in several New York regions Tuesday, presenting new complications for the Thanksgiving holiday and those eyeing Black Friday bargains in stores.
A total of 47 new deaths from COVID-19 brought the state's fatality tally since March to 26,441, according to state data.
An additional 373 New Yorkers were hospitalized since Monday, with 2,856 people now getting hospital care for the infection. The latter number represents a net increase of 132 in the hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients, as more people were admitted than discharged.
Numerous hospitals have either suspended visits to patients or severely limited them. The operator of one regional hospital in Albany, St. Peter's Health Partners, signaled Tuesday that it was suspending visits beginning Wednesday "to reduce the potential spread of the virus." The decision was aligned with those issued by several other regional hospitals.
The statewide positivity rate from testing stood at 2.96%, according to the latest data. However, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo warned the positivity rate could exceed 12% if people ignore social distancing and mask-wearing requirements.
Various layers of restrictions await communities experiencing elevated rates of transmission of the virus.
New York's largest shopping mall, Destiny USA, near Syracuse, has now been placed in an "orange zone," leaving its salons unable to operate and requiring restaurants to stop serving meals indoors.
In Albany, a training academy for Albany Police Department had to suspend instruction after a total of 10 recruits and officers tested positive for the coronavirus, the Albany Times Union reported.
At a press event on Long Island, Cuomo took issue with Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr., one of several law enforcement officials who has indicated his agency will not enforce the governor's mandate limiting Thanksgiving and other gatherings in private homes to 10 people.
"It gets very dangerous when a law enforcement officer says, ‘I’m only going to enforce the laws that I agree with,’" the governor said.
While Cuomo's executive agencies include the State Police, troopers have not been directed to enforce the governor's gathering cap, according to Thomas Mungeer, the trooper who heads the New York State Police PBA.
One of the regions showing a significant uptick in infections is the Mohawk Valley, which includes Otsego and Schoharie counties. The jump there appeared to be paced by Oneida County, which includes the city of Utica. Oneida reported 214 new infections Tuesday, its highest total to date, and well above the previous high of 108, reached just a few days ago.
Despite warnings issued by state officials and public health officials regarding travel risks, hundreds of thousands of flights were booked at New York airports.
But while airports were seeing their biggest influx of travelers since the pandemic reached New York in March, data from the Transportation Security Administration indicated far fewer people are flying to their holiday destinations this year than one year ago.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
