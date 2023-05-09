With the end of Covid restrictions and privileges, the time has come for certain motor vehicle drivers to submit the results of vision testing or face suspension of their driver’s license.
According to Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski, drivers who renewed their license online between March 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021 by self-certifying their vision must get a vision test and turn in the results to avoid “imminent” license suspension. Said drivers should have received a letter from the state Department of Motor Vehicles.
A driver who needs vision testing can get it at any county DMV office, free of charge, or get tested by an approved provider and have them submit the results to the DMV. The list of approved providers is posted at: https://dmv.ny.gov/driver-license/vision-information.
