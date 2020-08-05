MEDINA — Visitation at Orleans Community Health's North Wing residential care unit is on hold for 28 days, after a hospital employee tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital announced on Wednesday.
After the positive test result was obtained late last week, the employee was sent home and is currently on mandatory quarantine, according to a release signed by hospital officials including CEO-Administrator Mark Shurtz.
"The employee that tested positive was asymptomatic and is the first positive COVID-19 case that we have had at Orleans Community Health," the statement said.
While the employee "did not enter the North Wing unit, nor did they have contact with residents," visitation to the wing is suspended per state health department guidelines, the statement said.
"As we have from the start, we continue to be diligent in the safety of Orleans Community Health's staff, patients and residents. We are proud to have remained COVID free on North Wing and will continue to do everything possible to keep our residents safe," the statement said.
Administration hopes to reopen the North Wing to visitors by the end of the month.
Meanwhile, no visitors (non-patients) are allowed at the hospital or the Lake Plains Dialysis centers in Medina or Batavia. That policy has been in effect since March 13.
