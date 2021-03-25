Having successfully started the challenging task of packing an entire high school sports season into a Covid-shorted scholastic sports season, Lockport district Athletics Director Todd Sukdolak said there's much more work to be done to finish the job.
Sukdolak and district facilities director Tim Parker addressed the Board of Education this week, outlining the state of athletics and facilities in Lockport City School District.
Per state and Section VI rules regarding fan attendance, Sukdolak told the board that two fans per home and visiting player or cheerleader remains the rule for all outdoor sporting events. These include football, baseball, lacrosse and soccer.
Indoor home sporting events remain the glaring exception. Only two fans per player or cheerleader on the home team are allowed. Fans for the visiting teams are not allowed at indoor games presently, Sukdolak said.
This week, high school football and cheerleading practices began for varsity and junior varsity teams. Also starting up in the coming days are girls swimming (normally a fall sport) and boys and girls volleyball. These seasons will end around the beginning of May, Sukdolak said.
The high school spring sports season is scheduled to begin after that, he said, adding that there may be a slight overlapping of sports due to the time constraints they're working under. Spring sports will include baseball, softball, lacrosse, track and boys tennis.
Sukdolak said there remains a couple of conflicts on dates. The current sectional baseball postseason calendar has boys baseball games scheduled on the day of the class of 2021's graduation ceremonies.
