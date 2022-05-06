Volunteer making a difference at Ida Fritz Park

It was 10 or 15 years ago that Mary Ragland started working on the circular garden at Ida Fritz Park. All these years later, the septuagenarian is still at it.
The Niagara Street, Lockport retiree was recently hard at work bringing it back to order with her trusty Korean hand hoe called a homi. She had multiple buckets with her to cart away the weeds of her labor.
During Covid, the garden was neglected and became overgrown. Grass infiltrated everywhere.
Right now, as everything greens up, poppy plants look a bit like thistles, so much that Ragland said volunteers who come to help sometime want to pull them.
“Around Memorial Day,” she said as she took a break from pulling grass, “the poppies and irises will explode.”
She misses the park’s namesake, Ida Fritz.
“I always admired Ida with her little dog and her bench,” she said. “She was an inspiration.”
She is trying to see the garden move as much as possible toward native plants because they are better for pollinators. One pleasing thing is that lupine, an annual native to Atlantic coast climates, appears to have self-seeded and is thriving.
She even tolerates some interlopers others might see as toxic, like thistles, as well as some escapees, like English daisies mixing into the lawn.
“I like to let them go until they bloom because they attract bees and butterflies,” she explained of the thistles.
Her homi is a point of pride. The tool is about 18-inches long with a sharpened clove-shaped blade perpendicular to the shaft.
“I can’t find a source for them any more,” she said. “If I could, I would buy one for everyone who helps me.”
She said she was grateful that today Mother’s Day, a group from Ridgewood Bible Church will spread out throughout Lockport to clean up public gardens.
“They do so much work,” Ragland said. “It is amazing.”
Pastor Charles Jennings said the church called the even "Carefest."
"We want to be people who serve our community and love our community, just as Jesus did," Jennings said.
He said they were expecting about 80-plus volunteers to spread out in teams of seven to 10 places. not only at Ida Fritz Park but to Carousel Park in Olcott as well as several other sites.
