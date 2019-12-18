For four years, a local vocational training program has been volunteering at the Lockport Salvation Army’s Sister Mary Loretto Soup Kitchen, while providing its participants with some very valuable skills at the same time.
Lori Crawshaw, a habilitation specialist with In Tandem, said for four years her organization has been helping out at the Salvation Army. At first, they started cleaning the bathrooms upstairs, vacuuming and performing maintenance work. Over the years, her program has moved to the soup kitchen.
The work performed at the soup kitchen allows those with disabilities to learn skills necessary to make them competitive in a job.
Crawshaw said on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays they are managing the food pantry and on Tuesdays and Thursdays they are out in the dining room doing a wide variety of tasks.
Some of the activities they do while managing the food pantry include unloading trucks with food shipments, stacking items on the shelves, reading the invoices, breaking down boxes and cleaning up work stations. Some of the activities while they are in the dining room include washing tables, preparing the steam cart area and making sure the dining room is well stocked for the next lunch.
Crawshaw said the work in the dining room and food pantry helps participants also learn social skills as well.
"Let's face it, out in the real world, most jobs you're working with people, alongside someone. So they are learning to watch out for each other. They are learning how to have good social skills. What's OK to say in public. What isn't. How you approach someone who is giving you a hard time,” she said.
Crawshaw said her organization is always looking for new people to participate.
Crawshaw said the Salvation Army is a great resource for the community.
"I think the Salvation Army is incredible. Before I was assigned to come here .... I would drive by it, but I really never thought much about it. I didn't know what they did. I didn't really know anything about it. I would put money into red bins when you come in and out of stores and I didn't think about," Crawshaw said.
Right now, the Salvation Army is undergoing its annual Sister Mary Loretto Soup Kitchen fundraising campaign, a process Crawshaw and others are working to support.
"It's not just let's serve lunch five days a week to hungry people," she said. "They offer so many programs to adults, to children, the homeless. They have a camp that kids can go to. It doesn't matter what your level of income is you're welcome. It doesn't matter if you have a home. You could have nothing. you could have everything and you're welcomed. I think that's very inspirational."
The 2019 Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen fund drive is in progress. The goal set by the Lockport Salvation Army, which houses and runs the soup kitchen, is $65,000. The drive continues through Dec. 24.
Here’s how to support the annual Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen fund drive:
• Clip the fund gift form published in the US&J and either drop off your donation and the gift form at the Salvation Army office or mail to: Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094.
Checks should be made out to The Salvation Army and “Soup Kitchen” written on the memo line, to ensure that the money goes directly to support soup kitchen operations.
• Visit The Salvation Army-Lockport’s website at http://empire.salvationarmy.org/EmpireNY/lockport. Click the “donate now” button ton the top right corner of the page.
