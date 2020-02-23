About 55 parish volunteers, clergy, and Catholic Charities’ staff attended a volunteer training workshop Saturday to help kick off Appeal 2020 for Catholic Charities in Niagara County.
The event was held at Immaculate Conception Church in Ransomville in preparation for the annual campaign, which carries a goal of $10 million. The patron saint for Appeal 2020 is Saint Joseph. Working under the theme “Think of Me,” Appeal volunteers from Niagara County will begin reaching out to individuals and businesses in the community to encourage their support of the Appeal, which helps fund Catholic Charities’ 51 programs and services across dozens of sites in Western New York with a number of programs and ministries through the Fund for the Faith.
“Funding is vital not only for Catholic Charities to continue its robust mission of serving those most in need in Western New York, but for the Fund for the Faith to provide its important ministries for parishioners in our diocese,” said Rick Cronin, chair of Appeal 2020. “This marks our 96th Appeal, and we know that we couldn’t have come this far without prayers, dedicated volunteers and generous donors. As we begin our climb to $10 million, we will once again rely on this combination, and will remain committed to ensuring that Catholic Charities is a beacon of hope for those in need in Niagara County.”
During Saturday’s workshop, a video message from the Most Reverend Edward Scharfenberger, Apostolic Administrator of Diocese of Buffalo, was shared expressing his thanks and admiration for all that the Appeal volunteers are doing to make this year’s campaign a success.
Catholic Charities provided assistance which impacted more than 160,000 individuals, Catholics and non-Catholics alike during the past year, including nearly 23,000 individuals in Niagara County. Donors from Niagara County contributed $849,279 to the 2019 Appeal.
Catholic Charities provides a wide range of services in Niagara County. These services include basic assistance; counseling and children’s mental health clinics; preventive services; care coordination; Multisystemic Therapy Program; Domestic Violence Program for Men; Our Kids Parent Education and Awareness Program; In-School Social Work Program; workforce and education services, including the Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative (ESPRI); and the WIC program.
Catholic Charities’ offices in Niagara County are located at 625 Tronolone Ave., Niagara Falls; 1465 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda; and suites in the Bewley Building in Lockport; in addition to three WIC sites.
Appeal Sunday will take place April 5 throughout the eight counties of Western New York to celebrate the support of those who have made contributions to the Appeal, and to encourage those who have not already donated to do so. Volunteers will continue to work to achieve the $10 million goal until the conclusion of Appeal 2020 on June 30.
To make a donation, or for more information, contact Catholic Charities at 218-1400 or go to ccwny.org. Join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
