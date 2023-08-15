Few spoke up for volunteer firefighters during a Monday public hearing, but the Pendleton Town Board was ready to give their hometown heroes a fair shake. The board voted 3-0 to approve a new local law granting volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers a tax break. Town board members Scott Lombardi and David Leible recused themselves because of their membership in Wendelville Volunteer Fire Company.
The evening public hearing coincided with a memorial service for William “Wild Bill” Torrisi, a 52-year veteran of the Wendelville company who died Aug. 8.
Wendelville Recording Secretary Mark Walter broke away from the memorial service to read into the town record a letter expressing the Wendelville company’s support for the local law.
The law gives volunteer first responders a choice between a $200 tax credit on their state income tax return and a 10% write-off of assessed property value for the purpose of town taxation. Eligible volunteers can choose one or the other every year.
The income tax credit option and local property tax credit were authorized by the state Legislature in late 2022.
Town supervisor Joel Maerten said the 10% town assessment break probably won’t add up to $200 savings, but if the town, the county and the Starpoint school district all give the same break, that could add up to something for volunteers.
“We’re doing our part,” he said.
Town Attorney Claude Joerg noted that the Niagara County Legislature also has opted in on the volunteer first responders’ exemption.
The Wendelville company’s letter said the break will help the company as well as individual members.
“We have been honored to get great support from residents and leadership of the town for years and this partial tax exemption will help support recruitment and retention levels as well as demonstrate appreciation to the members of their service,” Walter read aloud.
