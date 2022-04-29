Volunteers help immigrants learn to read

NIAGARA FALLS — It started with a Google search for a Lockport woman.
“How do immigrants learn English?”
It ended with www.literacybuffalo.org and a visit from Karen Welch, a Niagara Falls woman who went to complete intake paperwork with two refugees who arrived from Ukraine to live with a niece and need help finding their way. The new arrivals even have a couple children with them who are still attending school via Zoom in their home country.
“We work with people like that from all sorts of different countries,” Welch, who is the organization’s Niagara County literacy coordinator said. “They want to stay low key for now.”
Welch’s efforts have begun to swell the ranks of students and teachers in Niagara County, according to Executive Director Tara Schafer.
“Niagara County has always been a growth place for us,” she said. “Not as many individuals have taken advantage of our services as in Erie County.”
The drive for new volunteers starts with training. There will be two sessions in person, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, May 11 and June 1 at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St. in Niagara Falls and 6 hours online. More information is available by emailing info@literacybuffalo.org or calling (716) 433-7014
After training, volunteers are then paired with clients. Typically, they meet two hours a week for a year or so depending on the student and what they are trying to attain. It’s not just people learning English for the first time, either.
Schafer has been in her position for eight years.
“I have spent my whole life working for non-profits and this is the most rewarding experience I have ever had,” Schafer said.
She’s also excited to think about the difference immigrants can make in a community because she has witnessed it on the east and west sides in Buffalo.
“The impact they have made has been tremendous,” she said, “I can’t wait to see what could happen in Niagara Falls.”
Welch retired from corporate human resources and said she always has a passion for reading.
“I started as a volunteer tutor and I was offered an opportunity to join the staff,” she said. “It is one of the most rewarding things I have ever done.”
It’s not just immigrants who seek services, either, Welch said.
“I had a student, a gentleman who retired from a big plant in Niagara Falls,” Welch said. “He came to us and said ‘I have decided I want to do this for myself’. He couldn’t read. He had a career, a home and a family. It takes courage to come forth. He never missed a day. You wonder. How does someone succeed in life? People hide it. It is embarrassing.”
For Welch, who also volunteers at Heart, Love & Soul, it is a wonderful opportunity to give back
“We’ve had so many requests we decided to do a class here,” she said.
More information is available online at www.literacybuffaloniagara.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.