Volunteers will once again serve free Thanksgiving Day dinners

“I was hungry and you fed me.
“I was thirsty and you gave me a drink.
“I was homeless and you gave me a room.
“I was shivering and you gave me clothes.
“I was sick and you stopped to visit.
“I was in prison and you came to me.”
— Matthew 25:36
Lockport's John “Jack” Rinaldo, Norm Pearson and Al Sammarco are among those who exemplify the Christian spirit of how to give back to those less fortunate than ourselves.
For more than a quarter century, the trio, along with other volunteers, prepare free Thanksgiving dinners in the Salvation Army's kitchen and distribute them throughout the community on that holiday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This year, due to restrictions imposed as a result of the deadly coronavirus, dinners will be prepared as take-out only.
“We just wanted to do a Thanksgiving dinner for people in need,” said Rinaldo.
“The Lockport Salvation Army has a soup kitchen, but they're always closed on holidays and weekends., so we asked if we could use their kitchen and we've been preparing free Thanksgiving meals there ever since.”
Rinaldo said volunteers prepare about 500 free meals each year. “It's just volunteers who do the work. Everyone just shows up to help out. We don't even ask for volunteers anymore.”
The meal preparation process is an extensive one, Rinaldo explained, and takes about a week altogether. In recent years, Niagara-Orleans BOCES has been cooking the turkeys and Rinaldo's crew made the dressing and prepared the portions. More than four dozen turkeys are cooked for the Thanksgiving Day dinners, including 300 pounds of turkey breasts, they said.
Sammarco said Major Jose Santiago of the Lockport Salvation Army is asking for at least 400 meals to be prepared.
“This year, because of the Covid, we might have to cook the turkeys ourselves, but we start a week ahead of time anyway and if we have to cook the turkeys ourselves, we'll do that. We'll cook turkeys every day if we have to,” Rinaldo said.
Sammarco, the youngest of the trio at 80, said the free meals came about because the Salvation Army was open to it.
“More than 25 years ago, we had some idea on how to reach out to people and it came together, thanks to the Salavation Army,” Sammarco said. “So, with Jack's expertise at cooking, this all came about and we just kept doing it year after year. Where one has compassion for others, the sacrifice becomes a blessing.”
Sammarco said he wished more people would reach out to other people less fortunate than themselves.
“I do this because it feels good and I know I'm helping others,” Sammarco said. “There's just too many hurting people out there. The Salvation Army is a great organization. More people should take notice of them.”
Added Pearson, “I'm just happy to help those less fortunate.”
Rinaldo said he's hoping to find a group of younger residents who might be interested in carrying on the tradition they started.
“I've been doing it all these years because we just wanted to help others out,” Rinaldo said. “We just got together and did it and have been doing it all these years. I've been trying to find someone to take it over, but we can't find anybody and we're getting up there in age.”
Sammarco said all the volunteers wished to thank Cascio's Market in Clarence for its annual donation of turkey dressing.
