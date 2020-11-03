Voter turnout steady at Lockport polling sites

Polling sites in Lockport were not experiencing high voter turnout through early afternoon on Tuesday.
Poll workers at the Lockport Public Library and the St. John’s Religious Education Center voting sites said they were experiencing steady streams of voters but no long lines yet.
One inspector noted that many voters had decided to take advantage of the early voting option that was held last week from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1.
Polls remain open across Niagara County until 9 p.m.
