Polls have officially opened across Niagara County.
In what is expected to be a busy Election Day, the first votes are now being cast with the opening of polling sites at 6 a.m. Registered voters can vote throughout the day until polls close at 9 p.m.
Absentee ballots are also being accepted by drop-off. Voters can hand deliver their absentee ballots to the office of the Niagara County Board of Elections (111 Main St., Lockport) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today or their absentee ballots can be hand delivered it to a polling sight before polls are closed for the day.
More than 20,000 “early votes” were cast in this year’s general election, according to the board of elections. Early voting, which concluded locally on Sunday, garnered 20,654 total votes from Niagara County residents, elections commissioners said. The number is just shy of 15% of the 138,640 officially registered voters in the county.
Adding together the number of early votes and absentee ballots received at the board of elections as of Monday, voter turnout in Niagara County on the eve of general Election Day already stood at 25%.
Voters are reminded that while early voting results and general Election Day results will be made available by the board of elections soon after the polls close at 9 p.m. today, the final result of absentee ballots cast may not be known for weeks after the election since the job of counting ballots does not begin until after general Election Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.