Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour is retiring at the end of the year, he announced Tuesday.
Voutour, who was first elected in 2008, will retire on Dec. 30 and join the private sector as a consultant with what he described as a "large law enforcement technology company."
"I will soon start chapter 2 ... as a police consultant," he said. "I will have a tremendous opportunity to continue to contribute to law enforcement with a significant decrease in responsibility and stress while spending more time with my wife and daughters."
Come 2020, Undersheriff Michael Filicetti will be the acting sheriff.
"He has served at my side for more than eight years. He is an ethical, bright and dedicated law enforcement officer. I have no doubt he will take command and move the office of sheriff forward," Voutour said.
Filicetti said he's known Voutour for 26 years and worked with him for 22 years.
"He's left his mark on this department," Filicetti said. "Yes, he's my boss, but I also consider him to be my friend."
Filicetti said he "feels comfortable" taking over the reins come January.
"I think leading the department will be a natural fit," he added.
Voutour "will be missed here in Niagara County," District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said. "He has been a tremendous sheriff, a tremendous law enforcement partner for our office. He has demanded nothing but professionalism and integrity in his office, and that makes for strong cases ... to prosecute."
Voutour thanked voters in Niagara County for trusting him with their safety over the years.
"The people of Niagara placed their trust in me for three elections and for that I am truly grateful. I have always believed in term limits and I feel that it is my time to move on to a new chapter and allow a fresh face to take the reins," he said. "It’s not easy being married to the sheriff or having the sheriff as your dad. My family has made tremendous sacrifices for many years and they deserve a break. I could not have done my job without my wife, Pilar at my side, always picking up the slack."
Voutour began working at the sheriff's department on Sept. 6, 1993, as a deputy, and was promoted to the ranks of sergeant, captain and chief deputy during his tenure.
"My co-workers, some 350 strong, are truly the best in the business. They are loyal, dedicated, brave and true professionals," Voutour said. "I will miss them greatly but I am confident they will carry on with the mission, keeping you safe."
Voutour succeeded Thomas Beilein as sheriff in 2008, after winning a contest with Ernest Palmer of Lewiston. Voutour was reelected without opposition in 2012 and 2016, receiving the endorsement of every political party in Niagara County in both elections.
