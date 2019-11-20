Voutour, prosecutors call for state to delay criminal justice reforms

A coalition of state law enforcement and prosecutor agencies are pushing Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature to delay two laws, set to take effect Jan. 1, 2020, that will drive sweeping changes to pre-trial incarceration practices and evidence-sharing with defendants.
Earlier this year, Cuomo signed a law that eliminates cash bail for nearly all misdemeanor and non-violent felony offenses. For bail-eligible offenses, under the new law, judges may no longer consider a defendant's criminal history or the potential risk to public safety and must set a third, less-restrictive option for bail.
The state also adopted a law overhauling the process for prosecution sharing evidence with defendants and their attorneys, a process known as discovery. Under the new discovery law, prosecutors must share all evidence with defendants' attorneys within 15 days of their arraignment.
The New York State Sheriff's Association, Association of Chiefs of Police and the District Attorneys Association are urging the state to delay implementation of these laws, citing concerns from costs to public safety to endangering witnesses.
Law enforcement officials and prosecutors plan to hold a series of press conferences across the state Thursday to urge for changes in the laws.
Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour plans to voice his concerns at a joint press conference with Erie County officials at the Town of Clarence Courthouse.
"Bail and discovery reform will change the criminal justice system in New York state, but not for the good of the law abiding citizens of the state and Niagara County," said Voutour, who is chairman of the executive committee of the state Sheriff's Association.
In a press release, the Sheriff's Association slammed the reforms' inclusion in the state budget bill and with "little to no input from the law enforcement community."
The group argued bail reform should permit judges to consider a defendant's risk to public safety.
"The only thing we could argue, the only issue for bail, is whether or not that person is likely to return to court," Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said last month.
The Sheriff's Association criticized the discovery law for requiring that identifying information of victims and witnesses be shared with defendants, claiming the law lacks "adequate mechanisms to protect against witness intimidation and tampering."
The sheriffs also complained that the state has not provided funding for implementing the new laws.
In its proposed 2020 county budget, the Niagara legislature allocated $470,000 to implement the criminal justice reforms, primarily the new discovery law, according to County Manager Rick Updegrove.
"The Legislature and the Governor need to delay the implementation of these changes to ensure that all New Yorkers receive the protection they deserve," Voutour said.
