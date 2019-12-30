Monday was the end of an era in Niagara County with the retirement of Sheriff James R. Voutour.
Voutour succeeded Thomas Beilein as sheriff in 2008, after winning a contest with Ernest Palmer of Lewiston. Voutour was re-elected without opposition in 2012 and 2016, receiving the endorsement of every political party in the county both times.
A walk-out, a traditional ceremony for retiring law enforcement officers, was held outside the sheriff's office on Monday afternoon. Well over 100 attendees assembled to wish Voutour well and celebrate his retirement after 26 years with NCSO.
Before the walk-out, several well wishers gave brief remarks congratulating and thanking Voutour for his service over the years.
Daughter Lydia Voutour, who was 6 years old when Voutour won election in 2008, recalled that first election and the subsequent nights when his family worried about his safety.
"As I got older, I started realizing how dangerous his job really was. It was countless times that we stayed awake hoping and praying that he would make it home safe," she said.
New York State Assembly Member Michael Norris, R-Lockport, thanked Voutour for his service and said that during his time working with the sheriff he noticed that everyone looked up to Voutour.
Assembly Member Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said Voutour is admirable for his dedication to ensuring that Niagara County stayed safe in a time when law enforcement is disrespected.
State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, congratulated Voutour on a job well done and for being an impartial elected official who aimed to do what was right.
"For him, it wasn't about any specific party, it was about doing the right thing for the citizens of Niagara County," Ortt said.
After the remarks, Voutour signed off one last time on the dispatch frequency, and a dispatcher took the time to congratulate the sheriff.
"He has encouraged us, directed us and always had time for each of us. May your future be filled with enjoyment and time with your family. We will never forget you. Thank you for your service and God bless you," the dispatcher said.
