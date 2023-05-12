On the far southeast corner of the town of Lockport, its character shaped by the wandering Tonawanda Creek, lies the memorable hamlet of Rapids. There were several hamlets in the town, but most of the names sound unfamiliar to residents today. However, everyone knows Rapids. As the tale goes, it was named such because the creek was especially rapid in that area. Thus, the hamlet received its appellation.
Joseph Ellicott was the chief surveyor for the Holland Land Company, which was a group of Dutch investors who purchased large tracts of land to sell. After walking hundreds of miles, surveying almost the entirety of Western New York, Ellicott decided to purchase large swaths of land bordering Tonawanda Creek in Rapids. Part of his rationale was the intention of building a sawmill by creating a dam. Another reason was the planning of the Erie Canal was in its early stages and Ellicott thought the land along the Erie Canal route would be very valuable. One of the early proposed routes, the Southern Route, utilized Tonawanda Creek — that meant the Erie Canal would have traveled right through Rapids. Lockport, as we know it, would not have existed. Instead of Lockport, our local canal town could have been called Rapidsport.
Our look at Rapids will begin with one of the first recorded settlers, the Kinne (or Kinney) family. They made the journey from Montgomery County, New York ,to settle in Rapids. Their name lives on through Kinne Road.
We will also look back at Native American history and the rumor that a parcel of land along the creek has no clear title because Ellicott left it as a fishing right of way for the Senecas. Legend has it this area was called the “fishing ground”. One of the accounts in Sanford’s “The History of Niagara County, New York” indicates sections of Tonawanda Creek in Rapids were Native American fishing grounds and Joseph Ellicott set aside land for native access to fishing.
We have scoured many land deeds and no official right of way has been discovered, but we are resolved to solve this historical mystery. It should be noted Ellicott set aside land in Lewiston to allow a right of way to Chief Joseph Brant’s Spring.
One thing is clear: Rapids has a deep and interesting story, which we will explore in serial form. The hamlet has not exploited its past, as the history has been quietly hidden. With a knack for colorful names, the captivating tales come alive. The 19th century hamlet included a school, church, bar, hotel, general store, blacksmith shops, post office, and a mill. Most of these buildings remain and have been repurposed throughout the years. We will visit them in future articles.
A wise owl overlooks the hamlet, at the approximate location of the former Rapids Hotel. We will delve into how an owl became the mascot for Rapids next time.
Do you have stories or photographs of Rapids to share? Please reach out, we would love to incorporate them into future articles.
