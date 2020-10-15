It’s a good time to put some lines in the water.
The date for fishing the inlets and pools ended Thursday, but the exciting part is that the peak of the salmon and trout runs from Lake Ontario into the major streams like 18 Mile Creek in the Town of Newfane is coming very soon. Officials say it could be in full force in about a week.
“The run actually starts anytime from Oct. 1 till the day before Thanksgiving,” said Scott Scheffler, the facilities manager for the Town of Newfane Marina. “We’ll be open over here.”
Fisherman’s Park and Burt Dam are right off of Old Wilson Burt Road and are maintained by the Town of Newfane. Scheffler said that many, many people often make the trip to Burt Dam.
“Honestly, we get people from all over the world here, you might think I’m crazy, but we do,” he said. “I’ve had Europeans here, they know Burt Dam. I can’t tell you how many places I’ve been, out of state, things like that, and you talk to people, say where you’re from, and they turn around and say, ‘Do you know Burt Dam?’ It is world-class fishing. You can’t go anywhere in the world and find this.”
The Town of Newfane has put a lot of work, too, to their piece of paradise.
“This was a mess before all this,” Scheffler said while driving an ATV which is kept on premise to help those who can’t hike down to the dam. He pointed out where crews had come in with a bulldozer to make a roadway big enough a small vehicle, and shored up the sides with beams of wood. Beside the roadway, the creek flowed like it had for centuries with a few exceptions.
“If you notice, every rock was strategically engineered and placed by hand,” Scheffler said, indicating large stones in the water. “You can see this rock wall going out, this used to be all open, they channel the water in and all these rocks are placed to take the water in a certain direction and keep it flowing.”
At the dam itself, Scheffler pointed to its base where one fish was trying to leap up the dam, and fisherman were spread out catching the big ones with fishing pole and nets. Young and old fishers were along the shore and in the water, talking about the one that got away.
“Everybody is part of trying to maintain this place, the Highway Department the Water Department, everyone’s in on trying to keep this place going,” Scheffler said.
