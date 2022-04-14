The Town of Cambria’s road repair schedule for summer is shaping up, but there's still some uncertainty.
Highway Director Jon MacSwan said the price of blacktop will go up, but he doesn’t know by how much.
“We’re going to do Birch Road and we’re going to widen it out and put shoulders on it,” MacSwan said. “Then we’re going to do Human Road and then Cambria Road. We’re going to do some repairs on that — and beyond that everybody is just holding their own because we don’t know what blacktop prices will be.”
On North Cambria Road, MacSwan said, the highway department will use chip-sealing, a type of road covering made from a layer of oil topped with a fine coating of stone.
“People don’t like it, because it’s dusty, but it really does work," MacSwan said. "It gives you a few more years out of a road.”
Considering the cost of blacktop and oil products, MacSwan said, a lot of road repair jobs are "on hold. Just depending. ... We’ve got to do the major projects first and we have a lot of repair work to do. Birch Road is an extensive project because we’ve got to widen it out, but it’s long overdue.”
— By Ben Joe
