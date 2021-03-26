Whether at work or playing softball with family and friends, Lockport’s Rick Provenzano always liked, “just being one of the guys.”
But throughout his 27-and-a-half-year tenure with the Lockport Police Department, Officer Provenzano was much more than that.
On Friday, fellow officers, led by Police Chief Steve Abbott, as well as a contingent of officers from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Michael Filicetti, paid respect to Provenzano, sending him to retirement the way they have traditionally over the years, with a special “walk out” ceremony at LPD headquarters at City Hall.
Provenzano, the son of Sam and Linda Provenzano, was greeted prior to the ceremony with kisses from mom and hugs from his family and friends who attended the brief, solemn ceremony.
Flanked by fellow men and women in blue dressed and decorated in their finest uniforms, Provenzano shook hands and said goodbye to everyone as he made his way out the department’s doors on the west side of City Hall in work clothes for the last time.
He recalled the nervousness and fear he felt on his first day on the job, but said he had excellent people training him and soon felt right at home.
“I took on a lot of roles over the years,” he said, “but I loved patrolling the neighborhoods I grew up in more than anything else. I’m going to miss the city.”
A popular slow and fast-pitch baseball and softball player locally over many decades, Provenzano said he especially enjoyed playing in the Over-30 Men’s Baseball League.
Provenzano, a 1986 graduate of Lockport High School, said he will continue working part-time as a security officer at Niagara’s Choice Federal Credit Union and plans to spend more time with his wife, Darcy, and their children, son Ayden, daughter Alexis, step-daughters Samantha and Brooke and step-son Brandon.
Follow John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.