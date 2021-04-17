Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative and the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area is hosting a 5K Wellness Walk at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 825 Depot Ave W, Niagara Falls from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The walk offers an opportunity for community members to restore the connection with nature and each other while improving their physical and mental health.
Designed to counteract the isolation and sedentary lifestyle many of us have experienced due to the pandemic, the walk will allow participants to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines while enjoying a healthy activity together.
Brian Archie, integrator and change agent for the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative, is looking forward to the walk as an opportunity for members of the community to re-invigorate their self-care and personal health routines.
“The walk will be a great reminder of all of the physical and mental health benefits of being outside in nature,” he said. “Walking is an accessible, mindful exercise that can help us work through negative emotions caused by the pandemic, including loneliness, grief, stress, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, and depression. Exercise, getting outside, and safely being around others are all important ways that we can help prevent current or future mental health crises.”
The simple loop route will start at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center following the Niagara Gorge Trail to Niagara Falls State Park, returning to the Heritage Center for completion.
Those interested in participating in the walk can register at https://www.healthierniagarafalls.org/events/walk-with-us.
