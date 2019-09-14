Walking together for a drug-free community

It's an anti-drug theme that's resonated with the Lockport community for more than two decades.
Event co-organizer, Mary Jo Floyd of Lockport said the 22nd annual Walking For A Drug Free Community at Widewaters, will showcase some of the best and brightest faces in this community in a show of unity, spreading words of hope for those in need of more.
Founded by Carsee Herring and Lockport New Beginnings, the family-oriented event is slated for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Goehle Widewaters Marina Park on Market Street.
“I encourage everyone to come out just to make this community a better place to live,” Mrs. Floyd said.
“There's so many people in this community who've been affected by someone in their family or a loved one who has lost someone due to drugs, so I really encourage everyone to come out. We'll have a DJ and vendors and we do awesome with our basket raffles.”
The event's “grand raffle” will be a backyard barbecue. Niagara Produce is donating a grill and a cooler that will be filled. Among other top raffle prizes are a meat raffle.
The rain-or-shine event includes an optional 2-mile walk along the Erie Canal, as well as food trucks, more than a dozen vendors, a meat and more raffles and auctions, guest speakers, music and a large group of friendly, understanding friends.
Carsee said she's hoping that enough money can be raised to relocate New Beginnings to a new building, where it offer even more life-changing programs to the community.
“I'm so proud of Lockport New Beginnings and the help that we have,” she said.
Committee member Renee Cheatham said, “In order to make a change, you gotta be about the change.
“You can complain and talk about everything going on, but you gotta be a part of the solution to make a change. That's how I feel.”
Added committee member Shannon Stork-Patterson, “I like helping the youth and want to make the community a better place for them to be comfortable.”
Follow John D'Onofrio on Twitter at @JohnD'Onofrio7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.