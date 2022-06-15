Wallenda returns for sky-high tribute

Michele DeLuca/ContributorAerialist Nik Wallenda points to an image of the bronze sculpture of himself, which was unveiled Wednesday at a event celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his tightrope walk over Niagara Falls. The sculpture will be created by Lewiston artist Susan Geissler and will be erected over Old Falls Street possibly by next year. Above are state Assemblyman Angelo Morello, Mayor Robert Restaino, Geissler and at right, state Sen. Rob Ortt.