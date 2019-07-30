MEDINA — The newest entertainment venue in the village is re-creating an activity that was popular in pre-17th-century history.
810 Meadworks on West Center Street previewed its new axe-throwing business Sunday afternoon in an area off the Beegarten, behind the meadery.
Tim Elliott, who works with owners Bryan and Larissa DeGraw, likens the axe-throwing cages to bowling lanes.
“It’s like darts, only there are a lot of safety regulations involved,” he said.
According to Elliott, axe throwing is an up-and-coming activity that is gaining momentum. He and Bryan DeGraw first learned about it when they visited Hatchets and Hops in Buffalo to sell them mead. The men were excited about the sport and thought it would be neat to try in Medina, especially since they already had an unused space behind the meadery. After getting permission and setting things up, they ran several test groups through, who thoroughly enjoyed it.
One who tried it was Megan McAnn, who was one of the first on Sunday to sign up for a league.
Believe it or not, more women seem interested in the sport than men, Elliott observed.
Becky Bashford wants to be on a team.
“It’s pretty cool to have something like this in Medina,” she said.
One big supporter of the new business is Mary Dooley of Waterport. Dooley is a multiple world champion wood chopper and cross-cut sawer. She brought some of her saws and axes to display.
“I’m super psyched to have this in Medina,” Dooley said. “Anything that’s going to promote my sport is awesome.”
McAnn added the sport interests her because her father throws darts and she wanted to throw something cooler than her dad.
“Besides, Mary Dooley is my hero and anything I can do to be like her, I’m going to do,” McAnn said.
Robert Kavanaugh of Sanborn, who sells axes and Scandinavian knives through his business Ragweed Forge, brought a display Sunday, explaining the many different types of axes. The kind a thrower chooses depends a lot on his or her personal choice, but also takes into consideration size and weight. There are axes that resemble those used by Scandanavian ship builders and tomahawks similar to those used by Iroquois warriors. There is even a 14-inch axe for children.
Elliott said the sport is excellent for youth because it builds confidence and requires focus. It also teaches respect for weapons and encourages safety.
“And, it’s good old-fashioned fun,” he said.
Axe-throwing is even promoted by an international non-profit volunteer educational organization, the Society for Creative Anachronism. SCA has 30,000 members worldwide and is devoted to the research and re-creation of 17th-century skills, arts, combat and culture.
810 Meadworks is already taking applications for leagues on Tuesday nights, beginning in September. Leagues are co-ed and will run for 12 weeks.
Elliott said as long as the meadery is open, customers can come and throw axes, but they prefer customers make a reservation. It will cost $20 an hour, which includes a training session and a practice round. There are two cages, each enclosed by heavy wire. Each target is made up of wood strips, with the bulls eye on the middle one. The bullseye gets replaced daily, the second and third boards are replaced weekly and outer boards are replaced monthly.
Elliott is happy to be involved with the new sport.
“It’s adding entertainment to Medina,” he said. “It’s another part of Medina’s renaissance.”
