Want to help? Missions cite needs as they respond to the poor

Those who wish to help the needy during this government mandated shutdown have some options to feel like they are making a difference.
Calls made to Heart, Love and Soul and the Community Mission in Niagara Falls and to Lockport Cares in Lockport, provided some varying responses to the question: "What do you need?"
Lockport Cares director, the Rev. Kevin Wing, said his small shelter, which usually hosts up to nine people a night, has temporarily closed out of concern to both his volunteers and those in need.
Those needing emergency housing or other emergency assistance are now asked to call the Niagara County Department of Social Services. He said his board of directors has reached out to county officials to let them know Lockport Cares has 16 beds available in its housing unit if the county has need for them. He is also trying to reach the Red Cross to offer the two Lockport Cares homes as space for blood drives.
Heart, Love and Soul in Niagara Falls is down to only a handful of staff members, with most volunteers and remaining staff staying at home.
The soup kitchen has stopped daily breakfast but is continuing pantry services from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the door and expanding daily lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., distributing takeout lunches from the garage.
Director of Marketing Mark Baetzhold cited a number of ways the community can help their work with the needy.
The pantry's needs include: Canned and packaged food items, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, single-serve bags of chips and fruit or applesauce, bread and rolls, fresh fruits and vegetables and potatoes.
He was asked if people could send food ordered from local restaurants to help both the needy and to keep are restaurants busy. He said this would only be helpful if people ordered food from restaurants in banquet sizes.
"If people want to contribute hot meals to people in need and support local restaurants, they can call local restaurants and order prepared bulk meals that serve 50 to 100 people. For example, call a restaurant and pay for a bulk tray of pasta and meatballs to serve 100 people for lunch at Heart & Soul," he said.
"This has the double benefit of serving people in need and supporting the hard-hit local restaurant business," he added.
Christian Hoffman, a spokesperson for Community Missions, reached out to area seamstresses for their help as the mission has a need for homemade face masks.
Hoffman has posted the directions for making face masks — provided by Joann Fabrics and Crafts — on the Community Mission Facebook page.
He also agreed that ordering bulk food from area restaurants would help his mission's efforts as well.
Both missions, which service about 100 diners a day, are experiencing higher numbers of people taking part in meals and requesting food pantry assistance.
"We expect the number of people needing hot meals and groceries from the pantry to increase in the weeks ahead," Hoffman said.
Heart, Love and Soul is getting assistance from FeedMore WNY, 211WNY and Community Missions to coordinate the response to people requesting food support.
The Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission is at full capacity, with about a dozen guests and is not accepting new shelter guests unless a space opens.
They are offering only "to-go" meals at the door of the facility between 5:30 and 6 p.m. daily and are not accepting clothing donations until April 1.
A spokesperson said those seeking to help the mission might consider cash donations, as costs are rising considerably during this time.
To stay current with the updated needs of missions and nonprofits efforts in the region, it is suggested that community members visit the nonprofits' pages on Facebook.
