Want to live to be 100? Try arguing less

NORTH TONAWANDA — Mitchell Panek learned what he says has been one of the keys to his long life from his wife, Helen.
Her lesson for him could have larger implications for more people in today's society, where many are quick to anger and find themselves at odds over politics, government and so many other things.
Panek - who celebrated his 100th birthday on Dec. 22 - believes it's important to do something very simple while approaching life and that's "be happy." In addition, he recommends that others follow the route of him and his wife by avoiding as many arguments as possible.
“My wife and I never argued because arguments cause trouble,” said Panek. “We used to get mad at one another because of something that you might have gotten irritated about, but we never argued. Arguments get you into big trouble. I can never understand why these people when they get married, they argue like crazy. I can’t see that. I don’t use foul language, that’s not in my book. I don’t know why.”
Born in North Tonawanda in 1920, Panek is a World War II veteran who spent three years in the U.S. Army. He never fired a gun and served as a cook. He was stationed in England for two and a half yes as a part of an army hospital. Panek had an army physical the day after his wedding but failed, so he had to take it again, ultimately passing. Though he was qualified as a cook, he wasn’t assigned as one right away. Instead, he was put to work in a storeroom before eventually working his way back into the kitchen, a place he said he needed to prove himself while over in England.
"I worked. I kept that place pretty clean. In fact, one of my helpers, they finally gave me another helper, he was telling me ‘what are you killing yourself for?' I said, 'I like to have a clean kitchen.”
After the war, Panek returned to North Tonawanda where he ran a local deli that became well known for its fine Polish sausage. Business was pretty good for years, with some of his customers even coming from out of state.
Panek recalled one particular day when the deli was extremely slow. It was during the Blizzard of 1977 when got a lone customer, a woman from Niagara Falls.
He was most proud of special style of sausage which he said was made from a mixture of lean pork and beef, with a touch of garlic.
These days, he lives with his daughter, Annette, in the "Little Poland" section of the Lumber City. While he formally celebrated his ten decades on Earth on Dec. 22, Panek says he feels more like 60 than he does 100.
While most of his other family members live in other parts of Western New York or other parts of the country, Panek said he's hoping plans will come together for a family reunion in Ithaca next year.
While he doesn’t get out as much as he used to, Panek said the neighborhood has changed quite a bit. At one point he knew many of the people living on his street. Along with the changing neighborhood, the world has drastically changed as well. Some of the big changes he’s seen in his life are politicians and how they lead people. However, in terms of the things he’s seen, he noted the Vietnam War and all the demonstrations held opposing it.
“In fact when my son was being discharged, the radicals called me up saying my son is walking up on the streets in Buffalo, there’s something wrong with him,” Panek said. “So, I had to call the police in Buffalo to find out there’s nothing wrong with him, not in here. They tried to scare me a little bit, I don’t know why. My younger son lost an eye from shrapnel in Vietnam. But, one’s living in Colorado and the other’s living in Virginia so I don’t see them much.”
Aside from this, he said he doesn’t get excited about much, especially these days with people holding demonstrations. He never approved of President Donald Trump because he is a businessman and they look for business to run, but, don’t know how to run a country, Panek said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.