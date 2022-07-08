A Batavia man was arrested at a Pine Street residence Friday afternoon on four active warrants.
Devon A. Wright, 20, was taken into custody on charges including criminal sex act, assault, attempted criminal possession of a weapon, harassment, criminal tampering and resisting arrest.
Ahead of Wright’s arrest, 11 law enforcement vehicles were parked on Pine Street, which was cordoned off with yellow police tape. Lockport Police Department, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police all had officers on the scene in front of the house Wright was believed to be in. There was also a K-9 unit on standby.
A $2,500 reward had been offered for information leading to Wright’s arrest.
Officers stood by for more than 30 minutes while others entered and exited the residence. Wright was led to a waiting vehicle at 1:35 p.m. and taken to Genesee County Jail, where he was held with no bail pending a July 11 appearance in Genesee County Court, according to Batavia Police Department.
