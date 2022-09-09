Western New York residents are asked to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week.
An advisory was put out by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets on Friday. SLF is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and critical crops in New York such as grapevine, apple trees and hops.
“We are concerned about the significant number of adult Spotted Lanternfly that have been found in Buffalo, especially with its proximity to the Concord grape growing area in Western New York. SLF can have a devastating impact on vineyards, as we’ve seen in neighboring states, so we need everyone’s help to be on the lookout for this invasive and to report it immediately,” state Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said.
In New York, SLF was first observed on Staten Island in August 2020, and since then the population has been reported in all New York City boroughs, Long Island, Port Jervis, Sloatsburg, Orangeburg, Ithaca, Binghamton, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, and now in Buffalo, in a residential area adjacent to an active rail line. As of Sept. 9, more than 100 adults had been found.
Ag and Markets staff are continuing to monitor the Buffalo neighborhood. While the SLF population is described as "significant," Ag and Markets said the area was surveyed this past April and no egg masses were found. No old egg masses have been found this month, it added.
The public is encouraged to help slow the spread of SLF in Western New York by reporting any sightings immediately to agriculture.ny.gov/reportSLF.
In addition to reporting, residents are asked to:
— Take pictures of the insect, egg masses, or infestation you see and, if possible, include something for size, such as a coin or ruler.
— If possible, collect the insect. Place in a bag and freeze, or place in a jar with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.
— Note the location (street address and ZIP code, intersecting roads, landmarks, or GPS coordinates).
Adult SLF are approximately 1 inch long and half an inch wide at rest, with eye-catching wings. Adults are active from July to December and begin laying eggs in September.
Signs of an SLF infestation may include: sap oozing or weeping from open wounds on tree trunks, which appear wet and give off fermented odors; 1-inch-long egg masses that are brownish-gray, waxy and mud-like when new (old egg masses are brown and scaly); and massive honeydew build-up under plants, sometimes with black sooty mold developing.
While SLF can jump and fly short distances, they spread primarily through human activity. They can lay their eggs on any number of surfaces, such as vehicles, stone, rusty metal, outdoor furniture and firewood. Adult SLF can hitch rides in vehicles, on any outdoor item, or cling to clothing or hats, and be easily transported into and throughout New York. Residents are encouraged to thoroughly inspect vehicles, luggage and gear, and all outdoor items, for egg masses and adult SLF. Adults should be removed and egg masses scraped off.
First discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014, SLF has since been found in New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, Virginia, Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, and Ohio.
For more information, visit https://agriculture.ny.gov/spottedlanternfly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.