Businesses hiring for skilled work are facing a tough time finding new workers. This is in large part due to older workers reaching retirement age, and a small labor pool from which to hire replacements. The problem is compounded by a lingering stigma on trades for young people. Declining numbers of candidates for hire makes the work more difficult for those in the field already.
Last month, a report was put out by the New York State Assembly Minority Task Force on Learning for Work, which was co-chaired by Assembly Member Mike Norris, R-Lockport, that addressed these issues. The findings indicate the skilled labor shortage can be attributed to several causes, including bureaucratic barriers to learning trades as well as the stigma on blue-collar work, which broadly is seen as dirty and demeaning.
Tom Ayers, owner of Regional Heavy Equipment & Truck in Lockport, has been concerned about a shrinking labor pool. His business is dependent on workers who are trained in both mechanics and technical matters, that is, computer operation.
“All of these (jobs) require a certain skill set to address not only the basic mechanical elements of the equipment, but also the technical side which has become so prevalent in the industry,” Ayers said. “These guys have to know how to use computers, and know how to diagnose things using diagnostic equipment.”
Henry Stopinski, the superintendent of Royalton Hartland Central School District and a former Capital Region BOCES director of career and technical education, emphasized the problem of larger demographics in skilled labor fields: As existing workers reach retirement age, there's greater demand for younger skilled workers who are in low supply.
“We’ve known this for decades, that there was going to be a shortage,” said Stopinski. “I think our society has put a value on college education, which is very important, but it’s more focused on professional careers, and has forgotten what the trades are all about.”
While finding younger skilled workers is difficult right now, Charles Diemert, adult vocational program manager with Orleans/Niagara BOCES, said adult enrollment in BOCES vocational programs is still at a reasonable level. Its programs include welding, nursing and building trades.
“Our enrollment has been pretty consistent over the last couple years. Even during the pandemic, we’ve managed to maintain pretty steady enrollment and programming on the adult side,” Diemert said.
Diemert suggested the way skilled trades are portrayed to young people has to change. Far from being low paying and less worthy, he said, work in a skilled trade is a ticket to success.
“These are sustainable jobs that definitely cannot be outsourced,” Diemert said. “If your boiler or furnace breaks, that person has to live in your community to come fix it. These jobs aren’t going anywhere. ...
“It’s no secret that students have been being told for decades that college is the ticket to success. If you want a successful life and career, then college is your starting point,” he said. “For a lot of students that’s true, but there’s a certain percentage of students that don’t want to go to college. I think that next sentence always needs to be ‘and that’s OK.’”
A lack of messaging to secondary students about the career opportunities in skilled trades was identified as a weakness by the Learning for Work task force, according to Norris.
“We need to expose these programs to parents and students, and show them that there’s great opportunities,” he said. “That could include tours of local businesses where these trades are used, putting people together with labor unions who are in these professional skills, and early exposure.”
The task force report discusses potential remedies including steps to remove the stigma on trades and BOCES education, and measures to enhance existing career and technical education programs and the Pathways in Technology Early College High School program (P-TECH). Attention has to be drawn to the fact that trades offer good pay and a great deal of job security.
In the Roy-Hart district, Stopinski noted, almost 60% of juniors and seniors are receiving CTE education from BOCES. The district's goal, according to a strategic plan adopted by the school board in September 2021, is to have most if not all students receiving it.
“We hope that nearly all of our students will have an opportunity to be exposed, and have an in depth look at these different careers. But it has to be a systemic component,” Stopinski said.
Mark Laurrie, superintendent of Niagara Falls City School District, sees a link between the shrinking pool of young skilled workers and the national student debt crisis. It's a reason why his district has been trying to encourage career and tech education, throughout grade school, as much as higher education.
“There’s so many job opportunities that you can get with a skill, and a certificate, and not necessarily needing four years of college,” Laurrie said. “There’s always going to be a place for (college education), but it’s not going to be an absolute. People don’t want to rack up debt, and have to pay it back over years at their first job.”
