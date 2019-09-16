Warren eclipses Sanders in battle for support of Working Families Party  

In a blow to the aspirations of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the union-backed Working Families Party threw its support Monday in the battle for the Democratic nomination for the White House to Sen. Liz Warren, D-Massachusetts.
Sanders ran in 2016 with the support of the progressive party, which wields influence in Democratic elections in New York and other states where organized labor has a significant presence.
“Senator Warren strikes fear into the hearts of the robber barons who rigged the system, and offers hope to millions of working people who have been shut out of our democracy and economy,” the national director of the Working Families Party, Maurice Mitchell, said in explaining the endorsement.
The current Democratic frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, has been on top in the polling for his party's primary contest in part because the left-leaning wing of the party has been splintered, with Warren and Sanders dividing the support of progressive voters. Most recent polls show Biden getting between 30 and 35 percent of the Democratic vote, which has kept him on top but would be a problem for his camp should the party's most liberal voters coalesce behind one candidate.
The Warren endorsement is expected to have far-reaching impacts in the weeks leading up to the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary election, said George Arzt, a veteran New York political strategist.
"Clearly, this consolidates the left behind Warren," Arzt said. "I think you will see Bernie going down now in the polls, and for everyone watching this is now a two-person race between Biden and Warren."
Sanders and Warren, both from neighboring New England states, have fared well in recent New Hampshire polling. Last week, a Franklin Pierce University/Boston Herald poll showed Sanders capturing 29 percent of Democratic primary voters, with Biden at 21 percent and Warren at 17 percent.
The ability of the Working Families Party to mobilize campaign workers in key primary states is expected to benefit Warren, said Hank Sheinkopf, a New York Democratic consultant who has been involved in hundreds of campaigns over the past 50 years.
"The real deal is what they're playing for in Iowa, where boots-on-the-ground organization matters and union votes matter," Sheinkopf said. He suggested Warren's focus on climate change, escalating student debt obligations and health care will help her in her effort to pick up support from younger voters.
Sanders, a democratic socialist and an independent, drew 36 percent in the Working Families' ranked choice poll, while more than 60 percent selected Warren, according to results released by the party whose national political action committee is headquartered in New York.
Lee Miringoff, who directs polls for Marist College, said Warren is likely to highlight the new endorsement during campaign stops and "wear it as a feather in her cap."
"The bottom line is that gaining endorsements is a good thing and coming up short is not a good thing," Miringoff said.
The chairman of the Niagara County Democratic Committee, Jason Zona, said many upstate Democrats are likely in the process of evaluating the field of candidates and won't begin to line up behind any particular one until late this year. New York's primary election is slated for April 28.
Zona said Biden appears to be popular among upstate Democrats and he doubts a clear front runner will emerge before November. He observed that the Working Families Party tends to have its strongest influence in the New York City region, while upstate voters tend to be more moderate.
"I just hope (the candidates) don't beat each other up and we get the best candidate who can beat (President) Donald Trump," Zona said.
Commenting on the significance of the new endorsement, Sally Goldenberg, a reporter for the web site Politico, tweeted: "At this stage endorsements like the WFP's lend credibility to and build momentum for Warren's campaign and help establish her in the political and public consciousness as the favored candidate of progressive Democrats.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
