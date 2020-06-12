Waste disposal voucher program launched

The Niagara County Department of Public Works on Friday launched a household hazardous waste residential voucher program that will enable county residents to dispose of up to 50 pounds of certain waste at no cost.
“Many residents have used this time during the COVID-19 pandemic to clean out their garages and basements and now have household chemical waste to get rid of," legislator Will Collins, chair of the county’s infrastructure committee, said. “DPW developed this free voucher service as a way to help people properly dispose of these materials.”
To obtain a voucher, visit rethinkyourwaste.com, select events and follow the link “Apply for voucher.” Once all the required information is input, choose a date to drop off the waste at Hazman in the City of Tonawanda.
The vouchers are funded by Niagara County and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
According to Dawn Timm, county environmental coordinator, acceptable household hazardous wastes include oil base paints, fluorescent bulbs, spray paint, aerosols, paint thinners and stains, cleaners, pesticides gasoline, acids/bases, glues/resins/adhesives, and mercury devices.
All weight over 50 pounds and all latex paint is subject to a 75-cents per pound fee.
Alkaline batteries, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, electronics, tires, smoke detectors and waste oil will be accepted for additional fees.
For more information, call Hazman at 998-8073 or email recycyiling@niagaracounty.com.
