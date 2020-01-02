The New York State Civil Liberties Union has formally asked the state education department to formally "rescind" its approval of Lockport City School District's facial and object recognition system.
The organization's eight-page letter followed news of the school district's Thursday launch of its Aegis software-based surveillance system.
Stefanie Coyle, deputy director of the Education Policy Center, wrote the letter to Interim Education Commissioner Shannon Tahoe in which she outlines numerous concerns with NYSED's November decision to allow operation of the system contingent on use policy modifications by the district.
Coyle also sent a Freedom of Information Law request for all NYSED records regarding the school district, facial surveillance, surveillance contracts and vendors, evaluations of surveillance accuracy, privacy assessment undertaken by the department and descriptions of data collected by facial surveillance systems.
Coyle said the education department's November letter appears to give the Lockport district "explicit" permission to utilize its system "despite unanswered questions about the system's functionality and the very real risks of this technology."
"In fact, Lockport clearly interpreted the letter as providing permission and has activated its cameras today," Coyle wrote.
Coyle said the November letter "came as a surprise" and claimed the decision was made without a "complete and accurate set of facts and was based on a misunderstanding of how the system works."
"We conclude that allowing Lockport to utilize this biometric surveillance system in its schools, based on current information, is arbitrary and capricious," Coyle wrote.
Coyle formally requested NYSED rescind its approval to allow for "meaningful and informed community input, an independent analysis of the safety and propriety of the system and the completion of the ongoing regulatory and legislative processes that will have implications on the technology."
She argued that the system was acquired to prevent school shootings by including suspended students in the database — which NYSED has forbidden — and without that the system is not a solution.
"Since suspended students have been removed from the Hot List, neither the District nor NYSED has offered an explanation as to how the system will accomplish their goal of preventing school shootings or why the current tools that the District has are inadequate," Coyle wrote, adding that the district's Raptor ID system should be able to prevent certain types of unauthorized individuals from entering the schools.
Coyle also took aim at a part of NYSED's November letter in which it agrees that recent policy changes by the Lockport district will prevent student data from being in the system.
"This is absurd. It reflects, at best, a fundamental misunderstanding of how this technology functions," Coyle wrote, adding that in order to determine whether a person matches to individuals in the database it has to analyze all of the faces that appear in the camera frames.
"NYSED appears to focus solely on the fact that students are not on the Hot List, rather than the real-time collection, analysis and retention of biometric information from children, which will happen every second that this system is operating in a school," she wrote.
Coyle further argued NYSED's approval is premature, since the state department reportedly is currently reviewing regulations of a portion of state education law that deals with identifiable information.
She noted that Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation to create a commission on artificial intelligence, robotics and automation that's supposed to convene in 2020. The commission is tasked with studying and addressing issues related to the use of artificial intelligence across the state, including biometric surveillance in schools.
"The creation of this commission indicates that our state government believes this issue is worth serious and careful consideration by experts," Coyle wrote.
In addition, Coyle's letter pointed out, the policy changes that NYSED sought from the Lockport district haven't been approved by the school board yet.
In her letter, Coyle argued NYSED's approval process has lacked transparency and left unanswered questions.
Over the past 18 months, she observed, NYCLU has sent to the department 10 letters and comments about Lockport's system and the department has sent only two replies, a letter in August 2018 and an email this past August.
Her letter argues it remains unclear what the approval process entailed, what materials were reviewed, what vendors NYSED met with, whether outside research and analysis were done, whether and how the system will be audited and what criteria NYSED used to evaluate the system.
