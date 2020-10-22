With the main distribution pump at the Lockport water plant undergoing needed repairs this week, city officials said they're now looking at arranging rehabilitation work on another, nearby pump.
According to Mike Marino of Nussbaumer & Clark Engineering, the city's engineering consultant, Town of Lockport-based Moley Magnetics has dug down about 25 feet and reached the damaged main water distribution pump that's buried under the plant. The pump is the main one in a five-pump system designed to distribute fresh water throughout the city.
“The contractor has taken pump materials off site and is rehabbing the can and will take the pump apart. It looks like something they can rebuild,” Marino told the Common Council on Wednesday.
“They discovered the root cause of the problem is a broken shaft that can be replaced. The most significant findings involved the condition of a lot of the hardware on the unit that was submerged, the can that houses the shaft and the pump itself. We found on Pump 1 that a lot of the hardware was in very poor condition.”
That the pump can be repaired, rather than replaced, was good news for city officials, who did not want to have to invest $150,000 in a new pump. Their focus now shifts to a nearby pump.
“Everything was successfully removed, but when we considered what opportunities to tackle next we looked at high service Pump No. 3, which has been submerged longer than Pump 1,” Marino said.
Council president Mark Devine said if funds are available, the council should consider authorizing uncovering and inspection of that pump as well.
“We need our pumps working because if we don't have them going, we can't even buy county water, which is our backup,” Devine said.
Marino further recommended the city enter into a more permanent, annual agreement to ensure proper monitoring and maintenance of pumps in the future. Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott later said he hoped the council would move forward on that suggestion.
The situation with the main water pump was so serious, just a few months ago city officials discussed the possibility of declaring a state of emergency to expedite repairs.
The city is hoping to offset the unexpected expense by diverting surplus bond funds from the recently completed raw water line project.
